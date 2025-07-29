Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $807.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.01 and its 200 day moving average is $800.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.