Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,249,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,883,000 after buying an additional 1,248,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,392,000 after buying an additional 1,347,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.0%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.43 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

