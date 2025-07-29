Viawealth LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $392.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average of $316.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.