JSF Financial LLC Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $13,841,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.5%

KO opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

