Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

