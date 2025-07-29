Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

