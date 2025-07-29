SLT Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after acquiring an additional 794,536 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $250.23 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.25.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

