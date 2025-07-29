Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.42.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

