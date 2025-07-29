27,033 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after buying an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,116,000 after buying an additional 226,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $299.24 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $250.23 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.25. The firm has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

