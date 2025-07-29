Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 97,598 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,598 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

