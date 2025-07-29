Federated Hermes Inc. Has $687.94 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,468 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $687,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after buying an additional 983,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after acquiring an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.