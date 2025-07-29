Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463,983 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

