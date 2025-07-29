Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $25.20 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 321,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,056,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,538,000 after purchasing an additional 618,101 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

