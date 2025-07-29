First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 450,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.