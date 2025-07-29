Comparing KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLA and Dragonfly Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA $9.81 billion 12.44 $2.76 billion $27.51 33.56 Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 0.07 -$40.62 million ($5.29) -0.07

Profitability

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KLA and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA 31.99% 112.97% 26.75% Dragonfly Energy -71.94% -1,257.09% -52.85%

Risk and Volatility

KLA has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of KLA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KLA and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA 0 10 7 0 2.41 Dragonfly Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

KLA presently has a consensus price target of $858.19, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.30%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than KLA.

Summary

KLA beats Dragonfly Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

