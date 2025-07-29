Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,667,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,597,000 after purchasing an additional 681,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,161,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

