First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

