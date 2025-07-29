XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.96 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

