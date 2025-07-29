Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

