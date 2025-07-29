TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,349 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

