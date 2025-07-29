Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $308,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

