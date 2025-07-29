Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $8.10 Million in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CLG LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $133.33.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

