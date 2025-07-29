TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

