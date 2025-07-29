Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,094,000 after purchasing an additional 104,077 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,220,000 after purchasing an additional 999,522 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,794,000 after purchasing an additional 334,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

