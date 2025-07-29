Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) versus Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Head to Head Survey

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) and Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comcast and Television Fran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 3 11 12 1 2.41 Television Fran 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comcast presently has a consensus target price of $41.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Comcast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than Television Fran.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

84.3% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comcast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Comcast has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Fran has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comcast and Television Fran”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $123.73 billion 1.01 $16.19 billion $4.07 8.24 Television Fran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Television Fran.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast and Television Fran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 12.72% 19.70% 6.34% Television Fran N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comcast beats Television Fran on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, wireline voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services in the United Kingdom. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks and owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming services. It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports networks, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also offers a consolidated streaming platforms under the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Television Fran

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios. TF1 SA was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

