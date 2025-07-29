PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.