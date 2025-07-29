Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,152.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of UNP opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

