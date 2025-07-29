Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,583 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.