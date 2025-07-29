iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $639.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $641.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

