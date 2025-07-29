Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

