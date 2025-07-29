GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.6%

GEV opened at $648.39 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $651.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.60. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

