Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

