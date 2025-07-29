Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,339 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TGT opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

