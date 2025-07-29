Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 442,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 90,121 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

