Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.9%

SHOP opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.34.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.