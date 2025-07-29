Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Up 1.9%
SHOP opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.