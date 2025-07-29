Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ETN opened at $392.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.