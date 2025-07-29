8,600 Shares in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

