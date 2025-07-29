Clarendon Private LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 84,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,161,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 300,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Stephens reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

