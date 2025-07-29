Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,756 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $89,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.22. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

