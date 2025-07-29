Viawealth LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

