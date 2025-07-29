Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 70,501 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,501 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

