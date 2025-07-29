The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progressive Stock Down 3.8%
PGR stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.