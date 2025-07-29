The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 3.8%

PGR stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

