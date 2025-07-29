Algebris UK Ltd Sells 741 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.33.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $592.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $618.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

