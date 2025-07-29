The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $723.85 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $732.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

