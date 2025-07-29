Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $695.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.