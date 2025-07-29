Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,168 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $120,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.