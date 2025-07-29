Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $5.28 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 163,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.