Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3%

ADI stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

