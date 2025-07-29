Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.49% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $339,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

