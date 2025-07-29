Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $365,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.99 and a 200 day moving average of $400.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.